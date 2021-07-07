MadameNoire Featured Video

Beloved actress Suzzanne Douglas passed away on July 7.

While the details of her death are still unclear, Douglas’s cousin Angie T shared the news on Facebook Tuesday evening:

Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin. I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in “Tap” starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP

While Douglas is most known for her role as Jerri Peterson on The WB’s The Parent ‘Hood — which ran from 1995-1999 — her decades-long career included countless roles in TV shows such as The Parkers, The Cosby Show, The Good Wife, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Touched by an Angel” and more.

Notably, her role in Tap earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

We send condolences to Douglas’s loved ones, and are grateful for her years of time in the industry, on our TV screens and on the big screen. May her soul rest in perfect peace.