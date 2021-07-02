MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 30, actor and comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison three years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby served three years of his ten year sentence before the courts overturned his conviction, ruling that he should have never been charged for the crime because of a deal he made with a prosecutor years ago.

In light of all this, another one of Cosby’s accusers has come forward with her reaction to his release.

Angela Leslie told the New York Daily News, “I’m surprised. Actually, I’m shocked. This is certainly not something I expected at this point.”

Leslie, a model and actress, claims that Cosby forced her to fondle him in a hotel room in Las Vegas about three decades ago.

Leslie believes that Cosby’s release will negatively impact other victims of sexual misconduct, dissuading them from alerting authorities to the crimes they have experienced.

“Maybe they won’t want to come forward because they figure justice won’t be served. It can be difficult and embarrassing to come forward and speak up. We need to support each other.”

According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, only 310 of 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. Meaning 2 out of 3 incidents go unreported.

The numbers are even more severe for Black women, which represent a sizable portion of Cosby’s victims. According to the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black community, for every one Black woman who reports her assault, there are 15 others who do not.

Leslie said that after decades, Cosby’s release impacts her.

She told The Daily News, “This wasn’t so much about him being locked up. I wanted him to admit what he did. He can go free, but he can’t label us as untruthful. My character is important. My reputation is important. I want the women to be seen.”

Leslie first shared her story in 2014. She shared that she sent Cosby a letter and photograph and was ambushed by the comedian when she returned from the bathroom of his hotel room to find him naked in bed.

“With his hand on top of mine, he had me massage his penis. He masturbated with my hand. I wasn’t pulling back. I was in shock.” Leslie said.

Leslie shared that she hopes Cosby learned something in the years he spent behind bars.

“Though he served a short period, I hope he learned it’s not okay to do what he did to all these women.”