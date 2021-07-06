Owner Of The Happy Cork In New York City Shares What Drives Her
In this interview, we sit down with Sunshine Foss, the owner of Happy Cork wine store and tasting room in New York. Foss recalls first opening her store, and having loved ones worry for her business because it was on a street with little foot traffic. Intially, Foss would stand outside and coerce people in to do a tasting.
She shares that her shop carries a wide array of Black-owned and female-owned products. Foss says it’s been so special to see that after she got these items on her shelf, other shops in the community started carrying them, too. Foss says:
“I wanted to create an experience” rather than just be a place where people stop in, buy something, and leave. As a mother, Foss says it’s important to show her kids “There’s a big difference between having something handed to you and actually working…and doing it the right way.”