Sy Savane: Well, the difference with this show and others is the obvious focus on them being lesbians, for one. But also, the main character, Candice, played by Vanessa Williams, is middle-aged and so is her best friend, Michelle. Candice is in a relationship with a younger woman so we show both sides. In the episode I wrote, (episode 5), Candice’s best friend is not happy about her choice to potentially ruin her marriage over what she considers a fling with a young woman. We don’t always get to hear from women in this age bracket. In Run the World and Insecure, the women aren’t really married yet so they don’t have the same things to lose.