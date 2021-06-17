MadameNoire Featured Video

Former child star Tahj Mowry has done a great job of keeping his private life outside of the public eye. For the most part, we don’t know anything of his dating history, any trouble he may have found himself in, any wild tweets. His celebrity profile is squeaky clean.

According to a recent interview from Glamour, Mowry shared that there’s a reason for his limited dating history at least: it’s his former girlfriend, fellow child actress, the late Naya Rivera.

When asked what his type was, Mowry shared that he wants a woman who is “Confident. God-fearing. I’m a faith person. I haven’t dated in a long time, but I do want to meet my wife someday…obviously. I think the main things are confidence; for her to have her own thing going as well. There’s something so sexy about a working woman. I think that’s fire.”

Mowry shared that the framework for this type of woman came from his first celebrity crush and first girlfriend, Naya Rivera. Their history made her passing really, really rough.

Mowry said, “I have so much respect for her family. I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I’m respectful of that and what her family is going through. She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it’s why I never really date like that because no one really ever… I know someday someone might, but it’s hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was.

It’s a hard thing to talk about, because to think about her mother and her ex-husband and her child and her sister and her brother…the height of what they went through is times a thousand. I almost feel like I can’t even talk about my feelings because they don’t even measure up to the pain that hey went through and are still going through. But yes, much love to her entire family—her brother, her sister, her child, and her ex-husband as well.”.

