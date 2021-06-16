MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this year, Greg and Deonna Okotie, from season 9 of “Married at First Sight” welcomed their first child into the world after two years of marriage.

And now, on this season of “Couple’s Cam,” the two shared a bit of their journey to parenthood, including Greg having some doubts considering his lack of experience with children.

In a sneak peek from tonight’s episode of “Couple’s Cam,” Deonna films Greg in an exercise meant to prepare them for raising their son together.

Deonna: Today we are doing something fun! We are practicing putting on diapers. Luckily, we have lovely Jr. here to help practice.

Junior is a little doll that is used to help soon-to-be parents. He pees, poops and imitates other real-life baby functions.

While Deonna has changed her fair share of diapers, Greg has not. Still, he didn’t let that deter him. He was very confident in the exercise and actually did alright.

After the exercise though, Greg got a bit more reflective.

Greg: This is just a baby doll and yeah I changed a diaper but there’s more to a baby than just changing diapers.

Greg in confessional: We’re only a few weeks away from due date and I’m getting kind of nervous right now. I don’t know much about taking care of a baby. Deonna has way more experience than I do. So I’m just, I’m a little bit nervous right now. It’s hitting me that this is happening and it’s outside my comfort zone.

Greg: I think that’s what really scares me. I don’t have that much experience, so…I think that’s something that really bothered me and I’m scared of. Can I handle all of that responsibility?

Deonna suggested that he talk to some other parents in his life to get their perspective and advice. But she also assured him that he’ll be a great father.

You can check out the clip of these two in the video below.