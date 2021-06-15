MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve got kinky or curly hair — chances are you’ve heard of the brand DevaCurl. Being founded in an NYC salon back in 1994, DevaCurl became the first place dedicated to stylizing and treating curly hair specifically. While its focus has always been on the curls, the brand now boasts a stylist training academy, patented techniques that are curly hair-friendly, and an inclusive haircare line.

That being said, in recent years the company ran into some speedbumps after some of its core consumer base began complaining about experiencing issues while using their products — including various scalp problems, curl damage, and even hair loss.

As a titan and staple in the haircare industry with a strong tie to its original mission — keeping healthy curls at the center — DevaCurl underwent “a full brand revitalization” to see where they could streamline, enhance, and further their innovation. Now, the brand’s ready to unveil their new and reformulated products that are scientifically rooted, co-developed with dermatologists, and approved by stylists to make it easy for naturally curly folks to switch up their hairstyles.

Sticking to their values of being vegan, cruelty-free, and made without SLS/SLES sulfates, silicone and gluten, DevaCurl “now offers products that speak to Curl Flexibility™,” has enhanced versions of their signature cleansing, conditioning, and styling products, and is introducing their star innovation line: CURLBOND™.

“In reimagining what the next chapter of what DevaCurl would look like,” Sukiana Chancy, VP of Marketing at DevaCurl, said to Madame Noire exclusively, “we really wanted to embrace the versatility — and what we’re calling ‘Curl Flexibility™’ — of curly hair.”

According to her, it’s all about giving those with curls and kinks the freedom to style their hair however they want while still being able to maintain their hair’s healthiness through DevaCurl’s products. As Chancy highlighted, people have been experimenting with their hair and styling it at home without the help of a professional now more than ever thanks to quarantining and the pandemic temporarily closing salons, so the importance of Curl Flexibility™ is both relevant and important.

“The new Curl Flexibility™ line really puts healthy curls at the center no matter how you’re styling them,” Chancy shared. “We co-developed the line with a dermatologist because we wanted to ensure our customers have the healthiest scalps and healthiest curls. A lot of the existing products that were favorites of our consumers from DevaCurl have just been enhanced so that they’re working even better than they did before. There’s more slip, more moisture, more shine.”

Relatedly, Kim Blakley, Product Development Manager at DevaCurl, doubled down on what Chancy shared and expressed that while developing and reformulating, the brand was focused on making using DevaCurl products “a much more enjoyable experience for stylists and at-home consumers.”

Blakey noted that the fragrances in the brand’s products have also been elevated so that they’re “much more well rounded.” Paring down from 21 scents down to nine — they’re current offering — she highlighted that it’s a much more condensed fragrance line “so that it’s a little more organized from an olfactory approach.”

All of the new and enhanced DevaCurl products are available now at DevaCurl.com, ULTA online and in-store, and Sephora.com.