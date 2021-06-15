MadameNoire Featured Video

Breakups can be messy. And as mature and evolved as we may consider ourselves to be, the type of rejection and grief we experience during the end of a relationship can cause us to act out in petty, unseemly and even vindictive ways.

When you’re a celebrity with a public platform, that acting out often takes place in public forums. Celebrities who’ve been seen out and about with their significant others have to make announcements about the ending of their relationship. They may have to answer questions about the breakup with strangers and for the messier bunch, there may even be some back and forth with your exes online.

All of this has happened with rappers Quavo and Saweetie, who announced their separation from one another back in May.

Since then, it’s clear that Saweetie has tried to take the high road. She told Quavo to “take care.” And while it was a relatively mild response, it must have triggered Quavo. Because he went on the attack. He said that Saweetie was not the woman he thought she was and furthermore, he’s continued to speak about their breakup, particularly in his music.

He’s insinuated on more than one occasion that while he was generous during the course of their relationship, he did reclaim possession of the Bentley he bought for her.

On their song “Having Our Way,” from their new album Culture III, Quavo raps, “Had it her way, now she out of a Bentley.”

It’s not the first time he alluded to taking the car back from her.

While Saweetie has shared an image of her Bentley key, she hasn’t really spoken about Quavo much or what he may or may not have taken on his way out.

But during a recent interview with Complex, Saweetie did share her thoughts on gift policy after a breakup.

After all, Quavo and Saweetie are in the same industry. They move in the same orbit. It will be impossible for them to avoid one another entirely. And even if she could, the people still have questions.

Complex asked her if you should give back gifts your ex gave you after you break up.

The interviewer already knew the answer because while Saweetie has kept it classy with her words, she’s not above communicating with symbols. The mint green Birkin bag Quavo bought her is present and resting in between Saweetie and the journalist.

In response to the question, Saweetie “looks at me, pauses for a beat, smirks and says, ‘I mean… If it’s mine, it’s mine.’”

I tend to agree. With the exception of an engagement ring—which typically comes with the promise of marriage, gifts are something you give with the expectation that it now belongs to the receiver. When you gifted them, you wanted them to have it. That was the space you were in at the time. And I think the mature thing to do is to honor where you were at that time and respect what that relationship meant to you and let the person keep that gift.

But some people give unconditionally. Those gifts are tied to the ongoing status of the relationship.

What do you think about this? When a relationship is over should gifts be returned?