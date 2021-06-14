Wellness Envisioned: Women of Color in Wellness With Cat Lantigua

Wellness looks different for everybody, that’s why we partnered with Buick to create Women of Color in Wellness, the second video in our Wellness Envisioned series. In this short film, Catherine (Cat) Lantigua founder of Goddess Council and host and producer of the Chats with Cat podcast leads a candid conversation with sound therapist Niki Kuti and wellness coach Pilin Anice about their unique approaches to wellness. Watch to hear how these queens are revolutionizing the way women of color embrace healing and self care!