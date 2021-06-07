MadameNoire Featured Video

Just a few months ago, actress Aja Naomi King shared that after two miscarriages, she was expecting again. And after overcoming the fears associated with losing two pregnancies, King decided it was time to share the good news with the public.

Thankfully, the actress recently shared that she did indeed deliver her baby. King made the announcement with a postpartum photo shoot.

And unlike most celeb post partum shoots where women subtly flex with their snapback, in a big face and a fire outfit, King chose to go a more naturalistic route.

She posed without makeup or filters and showcased that her stomach still had some pouch in it. You could still see her linea nigra. And she was outfitted in a nursing bra and matching panties, big enough to hold one of those big postpartum pads.

King captioned the picture like this:

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for “Doing the Damn Thing”, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby! ♥”

Congratulations to Aja! We’re happy to see a celebrity show another, more realistic side of what the body goes through after bringing a child into this world.

Check out the photos from the shoot below.