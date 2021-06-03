MadameNoire Featured Video

Some people find the one and lock him or her down immediately, careful not to waste any more time or possibly loose that person to someone else. And other people are so fearful of commitment or messing up the relationship that they run from people they know are supposed to play an important role in their lives. Apparently, Tank was the latter. For years, he and his wife of two years, Zena Foster circled in one another’s orbit, even having a child together. Eventually though, Tank was able to figure it out and he felt he was mature enough to handle a marriage.

See what the two had to say about their union in the transcript and video below.

Zena Foster: We broke up. Then we had a baby. Then we co-parented.

Tank: For a long time.

Zena: We co-parented for about 5.5/ 6 years.

Tank: I woke up one morning and I was like ‘I think I’m in love with her again.’

Zena: I don’t think you ever stopped.

Tank: It’s possible.

Zena: But I did know if we ever got back together, it was going to be forever. It wasn’t like we were going to date. We already been through the stuff. We either going to make it or we not. What are we doing?

Tank: I was apprehensive. I think I was more scared than anything because I truly felt like she was the one and I really didn’t want to mess it up. That was my whole reservation. I just need some time. I’ll know when I know. Being able to look at it in hindsight, I can see where I was just scared, scared to mess it up and not knowing if I was in a place where I wouldn’t.

You can watch the clip from these two in the video below.





Play



The fourth episode of this season of “Black Love,” “Faith and Fear” airs on Friday, June 4 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.