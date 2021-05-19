MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Paul Mooney has died. Relatives of the “Chapelle Show” star say that he passed Wednesday morning after experiencing a sudden heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, according to TMZ. Paramedics were called to the scene but they were not able to save him.

A loved one of Mooney took to Twitter to thanks fans for the outpouring of support since news of the comedian’s passing hit the internet.

“Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks,” the tweet read.

Mooney served as head writer for “The Richard Pryor Show.” He also wrote for “Good Times,” “In Living Color,” “The Chapelle Show,” “Sanford and Son,” “Pryor’s Place,” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Mooney was also an actor, most notably playing Sam Cooke in The Buddy Holly Story.

Some outlets, including TMZ, have reported that Mooney was absent from the public eye as of late because he was suffering from dementia behind closed doors and that he has been under the care of a relative. Family members, however, have yet to confirm said reports.

Since news of his passing broke, “RIP Legend” began trending on Twitter several celebrities have taken to the social networking platform to express condolences and fondest memories.

“I’m so sorry to hear this,” wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete. “Few people made me laugh the way Paul Mooney did. He was a brilliant comedian and writer. You will be so missed. RIP Legend.”

“Awww…. RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and poignant,” wrote Viola Davis. “So happy to have witnessed your genius live. Rest well!!! Pour down some laughter here. We need it.”

We send our condolences to Paul’s family during this difficult time.