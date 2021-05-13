MadameNoire Featured Video

Songwriter J. Wright has been arrested for allegedly killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, a woman he was dating at the time.

According to Yahoo News, Justin Wright 31, was arrested in Davenport, Iowa earlier this week.

After responding to calls of a domestic disturbance, police found Bibbs’ body on Sunday. She had suffered a gunshot wound before her passing. Wright was immediately detained. His cash-only bond has been set at $500,000.

According to OurQuadCities, Wright, who is originally from Atlanta, appeared before the judge on Monday morning, after requesting a court-appointed attorney.

Wright told the judge, “I’m not making anything right now. All my belongings were stolen in November.” Wright testified that he had been sleeping in hotels.

Apparently this is a far cry from where he’s been. Wright has written songs for some of today’s biggest artists including Future, 21 Savage, Timbaland, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Bow Wow, and more through his Camp Entertainment Worldwide company, which he launched in 2011.

Since the news of his split has gone public, one of Bibbs’ family members told The Neighborhood Talk, this was far from the first time he had become violent with her. In fact, their relationship was riddled with abuse and toxic behavior.

“They were dating and Justin manipulated & controlled her, she was trying to leave. His mother bought her a ticket to come back to her son,” the family member said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the most dangerous time for the victim of an abusive relationship is when they are trying to leave their abuser.

Under one of Wright’s Instagram posts, the same family member wrote, “You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL. You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate she loved you, I hate she ever met you.”

Wright is currently facing charges of first-degree murder. If found guilty, he could serve life in prison.