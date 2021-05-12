MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s nothing like a good Black love story. And given how long we’ve been watching and listening to singer Ledisi, we really love that she’s happy and in love with her husband of nearly three years, Ronald T. Young, a photographer, actor, director and producer.

These two, up until now, have done a great job keeping their love and relationship private. But in their interview for the upcoming season of “Black Love,” the two discussed how they met and fell in love, after Ledisi pushed up on him.

“I was doing a play in Los Angeles and he was stage manager of the play. Everyone’s yelling. ‘Ron! We need…’ And he was like ‘Umm hmm.’ And I just liked the way his demeanor was so calm.

And I would just make fun. Like when he’d put on my mic, I’d say, ‘Ooo you touched my booty. Don’t be touching my booty.’

Ron: She actually said that!

Ledisi: And he’s freaking out thinking he was going to get in trouble.

Ron: I tried to remain professional.

Ledisi: He was very professional but I would just mess with him because I started flirting with him but he never got it EV-ER.

After everyone took their photos with me, he’s talking to some other girls. And I was like, ‘Hello! My turn! Take my picture.’

Ron: You embellish this every time.

Ledisi: But you were. And the girls were even like, ‘I think Ledisi’s waiting for you.’ And sure enough, he comes over, we take a photo and I get all on him. Finally, you’re taking a photo with me. And that’s how we met.

You can watch these two recount this meet cute in the video below.