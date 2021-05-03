MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent Instagram Live session with rapper Fat Joe, Katt Williams said that the only reason he’s “the greatest comedian living” is because of his close connection to “the people” and essentially keeping his ear to the streets. Specifically shouting out his female fanbase, the comedian told the rapper that his signature hairstyle — a straightened perm — was his way of showing love to the ladies from day one.

In the clip screengrabbed from their conversation — which can be viewed down below — Williams and Fat Joe were originally talking about the effect drugs can have on one’s ability to perform and come up with content as a comedian. Despite his known issues related to drug abuse, Williams told the rapper that using drugs has nothing to do with being a successful and “brilliant” comedian. According to him, his personal success came from having a multitude of female fans whom he appreciates and has paid his respects towards with his iconic hairstyle.

“I’m only the greatest comedian living because I have more female fans than any comedian on the global, period. That’s the end of the discussion,” Williams said passionately. When Fat Joe noted that the comedian does get a good amount of love from the ladies, Williams promptly said back, “Sir, I don’t love anyone but them. There’s nothing on this planet other [than the ladies] sir.”

“A perm is an homage to them anyways, they know what that is,” he continued. Explaining further and later speaking on how he feels his comedic material hasn’t been disparaging towards women, he added, “See they let me in the business thinking that maybe I was soft out there, you understand? But it was a misconception. Even as ‘the pimp comedian,’ you have to understand the brilliance in the fact that he’s told no pimp jokes, that he told no jokes about slapping a b–ch –that conversation never takes place. You understand?” he said to Fat joe about his career and work over the years.

Regardless of whether Williams’ comment about his perm being an “homage” to his fans was trolling or him telling the truth, we can’t deny that one thing the comedian has always been known for is his “luxurious hair.”