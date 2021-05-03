MadameNoire Featured Video

A couple of weeks ago, a clip from an upcoming episode of “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta” went viral all because of three words. One of the women on the show broke down in tears discussing a recent abortion she had, where she terminated a pregnancy of twin fetuses.

Lex, who the woman was not speaking to, reacted to the revelation with, “Damn, double homicide.”

And that was all the Cabaret needed to make it “the number one show in the country.”

Recently, Big Lex sat down with speak with @YesThatsDee of The Neighborhood Talk, where she inevitably had to explain what she was thinking when she said that. She also addressed a couple of other moments that had the streets talking.

See what she had to say below.

“At that time, listen, I literally came in the house with good vibes and positivity. I wasn’t intentionally trying to hurt her. I had been impulsive at the time. It was just like ‘Damn.’ It wasn’t like, ‘You a trashy a$$ b*tch.’”

For those who saw more than the clip going viral on social media, you may know that Lex followed the double homicide comment up with the fact that “them babies was kicking” by the time she decided to terminate the pregnancy.

She said she didn’t mean any harm by the remark that’s just her personality, impulsive.

Apparently, Big Lex is often impulsive. Later, during the season, she got into a physical altercation with another cast member. And somehow the whole thing ended with her putting the woman’s wig in her panties.

In response to that, Big Lex said, “I told her I was gon pop my p*ssy on you b*tch. Since you want to run your mouth, since you want to talk. If you’re talking about me, you’re talking about my p*ssy. So, come get it from me right here. Since I birthed you, come get it from me.”

The Neighborhood Talk asked Lex if the woman ever got her hair back after it ended up in her drawers.

Lex said, “I don’t think she got it back.”

I’m sure she was finished with it after all that. You can watch the full interview with Big Lex in the video below.