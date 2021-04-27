MadameNoire Featured Video

Melody and Martell Holt are divorced. But that doesn’t mean that the contention in their relationship has ended. In fact, now that Melody is no longer under his thumb, the narcissist inside of Mr. Holt has reared its ugly head. And if you’ve seen how Melody has been moving within the past year, you know that she’s not afraid to call Martell out for his bad behavior.

The most recent example includes him using their youngest daughter, Malani, in a photo he posted on Instagram. While there’s nothing wrong with posting a picture of yourself and your child, Martell also used that photo as an opportunity to finally acknowledge that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. Which is tacky, to say the least—especially as a first announcement.

“Daddy does all he can for his 5 troopers, but today is my little girl Malani’s first day of school. Hugs and kisses to this little girl, who’s looking at daddy like, “you don’t think you’re about to leave me, do you “?🤣

Daddy saw each one off the same way, so 4 down and 1 to go!🦾 #daddysgirl #father #lovelife #enjoylife Let’s go!”

For those of you looking for the part where Martell acknowledged his other child, it’s in the details. Martell and Melody share four children together. Yet, Martell is speaking about “all 5” in this post. Not to mention he’s presenting himself as an active and present father. And according to Melody, that has not been the case since the two separated.

Melody expressed her opposition in an Instagram post of her own.

In a text post, she wrote:

“And the disrespect CONTINUES so let World War TEN begin! When you wanna admit to the world that you fathered a child while you’re married DO Not have my child sitting on your lap. You have NO COUTH! Announce that sh*t with your own photo shoot with ya new baby. Y’all better pray for me today because God know, I’m sooo over the disrespect.#stillapieceofsh*t #aintdidsh*tformykidsinMONTHS.”

In the caption, Melody went into further detail.