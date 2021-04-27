Melody and Martell Holt are divorced. But that doesn’t mean that the contention in their relationship has ended. In fact, now that Melody is no longer under his thumb, the narcissist inside of Mr. Holt has reared its ugly head. And if you’ve seen how Melody has been moving within the past year, you know that she’s not afraid to call Martell out for his bad behavior.
The most recent example includes him using their youngest daughter, Malani, in a photo he posted on Instagram. While there’s nothing wrong with posting a picture of yourself and your child, Martell also used that photo as an opportunity to finally acknowledge that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. Which is tacky, to say the least—especially as a first announcement.
“Daddy does all he can for his 5 troopers, but today is my little girl Malani’s first day of school. Hugs and kisses to this little girl, who’s looking at daddy like, “you don’t think you’re about to leave me, do you “?🤣
Daddy saw each one off the same way, so 4 down and 1 to go!🦾 #daddysgirl #father #lovelife #enjoylife Let’s go!”
For those of you looking for the part where Martell acknowledged his other child, it’s in the details. Martell and Melody share four children together. Yet, Martell is speaking about “all 5” in this post. Not to mention he’s presenting himself as an active and present father. And according to Melody, that has not been the case since the two separated.
Melody expressed her opposition in an Instagram post of her own.
In a text post, she wrote:
“And the disrespect CONTINUES so let World War TEN begin! When you wanna admit to the world that you fathered a child while you’re married DO Not have my child sitting on your lap. You have NO COUTH! Announce that sh*t with your own photo shoot with ya new baby. Y’all better pray for me today because God know, I’m sooo over the disrespect.#stillapieceofsh*t #aintdidsh*tformykidsinMONTHS.”
In the caption, Melody went into further detail.
“Announce your affair born child on your own TIME, NOT with my daughter (you know the one who you refused to help with after I had her, the one you refused to see on her first birthday, the one you got NOTHING for for Christmas)?? Photo shoots ain’t expensive. Hell have your own photo shoot with that child and its mother to make your announcement unless you ashamed. Yeah I know our family shoots used to be BOMB!
I really try to stay on my grind and mind my own damn business, but LADIES & WIVES, for a person to continue to let ONE of their many mistresses blatantly disrespect you and then to think he can slap you in the face too…and claim to do all he can for his kids, but where’s my $17k, why am I keeping utilities on at HIS house because my kids are there at times, and the school you dropping her off at, I PAID for that….it’s just a NO & ENOUGH fa me with the putting on! Like I said, World War TEN. You ain’t even sat down and told your children conceived in marriage that you have an outside child, but you gone confirm it on the net? Holding my youngest child? GTFOH. Stop with the clown moves.
And let me be clear Melometers, please don’t take this as I’m mad that he FINALLY acknowledged his other child because I’m not. But I’m upset that he did it and of course getting negative comments under a picture with MY child in his lap. Don’t use my DAUGHTER as a photo-op to come out and acknowledge your affair born child.
P.S. There’s no need to be waiting on me because this package doesn’t have a return address. So Ain’t no coming back. Ain’t no us moving away to get away from it all. Ain’t no I’ll just pay child support to the one. None of that.”