As reported, hip hop icon and co-founder of the group Digital Underground Shock G was found dead on Thursday (April 22) at the age of 57 in a Tampa, Florida hotel room.

TMZ noted that the rapper’s father Edward Racker shared the news. As per their reporting, “the cause of death is unclear but there were no signs of trauma” and authorities already have plans to do an autopsy. Relatedly, Shock G’s representative gave PEOPLE a statement on the rapper’s passing which confirmed the tragic news. They told the outlet, “Our son, brother and friend, Gregory Jacobs, also known as Shock G, suddenly passed away today. The cause of death is currently unknown. We truly, truly appreciate all the out-pouring of love and concern. Please keep us in your prayers at this very difficult time.”

Jacobs rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s after he moved from the east coast to the west coast and started Digital Underground with Chopmaster J, and the late Kenny K in Oakland, California. With hits like “Underwater Rimes,” “Doowutchyalike,” and the “The Humpty Dance,” his popularity in the group stood out as he shinned in his legendary persona Humpty Hump. While many knew him for his smooth flow and catchy rhymes, Jacobs also had a hand in helping many other rappers of that time gain traction in their careers. He also worked as a music producer and collaborated with KRS-One, Dr. Dre, Prince, and iconically Tupac Shakur — giving us the classic 1993 song “I Get Around.”

Chopmaster J memorialized Jacobs in an Instagram post earlier today which read, “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground 😔 ”

Our condolences to all his loved ones, may he rest in peace.