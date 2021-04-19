MadameNoire Featured Video

Shawniece and Jephte have come a long way since their days as married strangers on “Married at First Sight.” Anyone who watched their season likely had doubts about whether these two would make it.

Dr. Pepper even likened him to Chris (on this current season) to show how ill-fated these two seemed as a couple in the beginning.

But after some bumps in the road, including a brief separation, the two pulled through. Then they welcomed their daughter Laura Denise Pierre into the world.

Now that Laura is almost three-years-old, the two are thinking about adding another child to their family.

On a recent episode of “Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam,” the couple revealed that they’re ready for baby number 2.

Jephte has said for a while now that he wants four or five children. And the realities of marriage and fatherhood haven’t swayed his wishes.

Shawniece said, “That number hasn’t changed has it?”

Jephte said, “No, that number will never change.”

Jephte says now would be a good time because Laura has about a year before she turns 3, so by then she should be, if she’s not fully potty trained super close.”

Shawniece agrees with the timing.

“I would ideally like that to happen. I want to at least get Laura to a place where she’s being more independent. Now I can focus on having another kid and making sure so I don’t feel overwhelmed.”

Shawniece said with their marriage being so unorthodox and Laura coming as a surprise to both herself and Jephte, she was happy for the opportunity to have some say.

“Laura came unexpectedly, and so for the first time in our lives, we get to plan a life-changing event together.”

With the addition of a second child, the two also want to do something for their relationship.

Shawniece wants to renew their vows. And Jephte agrees. “I think it’s a great idea.” Shawniece said, “Fine by me. This is easy.”

Happy to see things working out so well for these two.