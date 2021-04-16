When it comes to games for the culture, Black Card Revoked changed the industry and launched a wave of new past times for the Black community. Recently, we had the chance to speak to Black Card Revoked co-founder Latesha Williams about the origins of the game, its success amongst our people and diversity in the gaming industry. She what she had to say. How did you come up with the idea for Black Card Revoked? It really was a team effort. I first met my co-founder Jay Bobo when our careers brought us to Lebron James’ marketing agency. I ran digital and I collaborated with Jay on massive marketing milestones including Lebron’s first Superbowl commercial. We were fascinated by follower engagement on social media and saw the power and potential of social connection and Black Twitter. We exchanged hilarious Black Twitter moments, integrated our own social experiences, research, and fused our love of hip-hop and Black culture to build out Black Card Revoked in 2015.

What was the development process of the game like?

It started as a conversation and grew quickly into a game sample. We bootstrapped the business from our savings and created a distribution center in the living room. We created a website, play-tested the games wherever we could from block parties to summer cookouts. We tweaked the content and listened to player feedback, created marketing assets for social, and off we went. In our founding year, Black Card Revoked became, thankfully, a hit. I remember in November 2015, Black Card Revoked received a flurry of press and it went viral on Twitter and Tumblr, trending for days. With a feature in Essence’s Gift Guide and a shout-out on the Shade Room the day before Thanksgiving, Black Card Revoked instantly sold out.

We were so surprised at how quickly everything happened and we moved fast to meet the growing demand with thousands of pre-orders in the first few weeks. Its growth sparked the growth of our expansion packs and other Card Revoked games (Nerd Card Revoked, Gay Card Revoked), quickly grew into a bestselling trivia series, and then we expanded the portfolio with Girls Night Out and eventually Angry Moms. Our nimble startup quickly emerged as a pioneer in diversifying the gaming industry.