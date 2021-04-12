MadameNoire Featured Video

BET’s “Baldwin Hills” star Gerren Taylor is dead at the age of 30.

Taylor’s former co-stars were the first to reveal her passing on social media. Later, BET confirmed the tragic and surprising news via their own social platform, writing: “Our hearts go out to Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed. BET family is FOREVER. [heart and dove emoji] #BaldwinHills #BETRemembers.”

Taylor was born Ashley Taylor Gerren but went by Gerren Taylor professionally. Prior to her stint on “Baldwin Hills,” Taylor worked as a model after being signed by LA Models at just 12-years-old. After Hills, Taylor was featured in a 2007 documentary, America is Beautiful, about beauty standards and self-image.

Before the network issued their statement, actor Ray Cunningham, known for starring on another BET show, “College Hill,” shared Taylor’s death, lamenting the fact that the news had already spread across the internet.

Moriah J., who was Taylor’s costar on “Baldwin Hills” tweeted a brief message saying, “Safe travels Gerren. [Broken heart and praying hands emoji.]

According to ESSENCE Taylor passed away in her sleep on April 11 at 4:30 in the morning.

While the official cause of death is unknown at this time, Taylor was living with lupus, an autoimmune disease, and was on dialysis at the time of her death.

Right now, there is no word as to whether either condition contributed to her death.

Taylor is survived by her 7-year-old daughter.