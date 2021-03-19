MadameNoire Featured Video

Melody has said several times in current season of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” that Alabama is no longer a place of peace for her. While nothing compares to the drama from her ex-husband Martell Holt, Melody has also had some tense run-ins with her co-stars.

Melody has been on the outs with the Scotts since the first season when there were accusations about Marsau’s alleged affair with a hairstylist. And Marsau had a lot to say about Melody’s divorce, saying that she wouldn’t have filed if Martell’s indiscretions had been kept out of the public eye. And the whole country didn’t know about his new baby, a suggestion Melody denied in our exclusive interview with her.

So there’s plenty of messy history there.

In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode, Marsau Scott met up with Melody at the site for her new business. And she wasn’t exactly thrilled to see him.

See how their exchange went down in the video below.