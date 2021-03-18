MadameNoire Featured Video

For one reason or another, the people over at Entertainment Tonight, thought it prudent to provide Sharon Osbourne with an additional platform after she showed her a$$ on “The Talk.”

Thankfully, Sheryl Underwood, the woman on the receiving end of Osbourne’s venom has a platform of her own, in the form of a podcast. And she shared her own thoughts on the confrontation with her fellow co-host.

And while Osbourne feels she was set up and has been betrayed, Underwood has taken a far more relaxed approach to the whole thing, saying she didn’t lose any sleep that night because she knows she didn’t do anything wrong.

See what she had to say about it in a two-part episode of her podcast, The World According to Sheryl.

“I thought I was talking with colleagues, and I thought we were having a great conversation. It didn’t go so great, part of it.”

While Osbourne was in tears about the incident—even though she told Underwood not the cry—Underwood shared that she didn’t harbor any ill feelings once the conversation was over.

“The vibe for me was, this was already forgiven and over as soon as it was said.”

Osbourne didn’t share the sentiment as Underwood said Osbourne was dropping f bombs during the commercial breaks. But Underwood wanted to make sure the co-hosts were able to articulate a clear cut conversation to the audience.

“During the commercial break, especially when you’re moderating, there are producers and technical people in your ear telling you what’s coming next. I do think there was some anxiety,” she added. “I do think there was some stress and everything, but for me, I was more, ‘OK, I’ve got a certain amount of time to get to the dentist.”

Underwood shared that she was also thinking about taking a nap while Osbourne was spiraling in the seat next to her.

By the time the show was over and Underwood got back stage, she realized how much her little chat with Sharon had made an impact. She said her phone was blowing up, including people on social media offering their commentary.

“Everybody was saying, ‘Sheryl: Grace. Discipline. Restraint.’ And talking about what would have happened if the roles were reversed. There are things happening that I have no control over. I couldn’t stop ‘em if I wanted to. I didn’t start it. I can’t stop it. All I can do is be ready for what God is telling me to do.”

She said when she went to sleep that night, she thought, “Sheryl, if God lets your eyes open, come back to work tomorrow. Don’t come back different. So you hurt. So you’re disappointed. Manage it. Manage your expectations. I got a good night’s sleep. I slept well, ‘cause I didn’t do anything to anybody. I didn’t do anything,” she said. “And I was a good friend. No matter what came toward me, I was a good friend. And I stayed out of stuff too.”

Underwood did share that Osbourne asked to speak to her after the show but didn’t go into details about whether or not the two actually spoke. In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne shared that she had reached out to Underwood—though the timing was unclear—and she had not heard back from her yet.

As for her feelings, Underwood said, “My mantra, my way of thinking, is always forgiveness first and right beside that is apology,” she said. “Those two things go together. I don’t know what’s in Sharon’s heart. I don’t know what she’s feeling. The only feelings I can control … are my own.”

