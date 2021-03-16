MadameNoire Featured Video

Trigger Warning: This story contains details about domestic violence, murder and child death.

For many of us the arrival of our stimulus checks have been met with joy, relief, and in the case of Twitter more than a few jokes about all the ways we’re going to treat ourselves (or invest) once they get here.

But for one Indianapolis family, an argument over the stimulus checks resulted in a quadruple murder.

The family of Jeanettrius Moore told Fox 59, that she worked hard at a local beauty shop for herself and her two daughters and was very appreciative about the most recent $1,400 stimulus check to help mitigate the financial hardship of the pandemic.

But Malik Halfacre, the father of Moore’s youngest child, believed he was entitled to half of the money.

Wendy Johnson, Moore’s cousin recounted the conversation Moore had with Halfacre.

“She had just got her money, and he wanted half of her money. She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything. He said, ‘I really want half.’

Johnson said her cousin offered to give him $450. But apparently, that wasn’t enough for Halfacre. He told Moore, “I’m gonna get that money.”

Johnson said that conversation took place the day before Halfacre killed four people trying to get half of Moore’s stimulus check. Family identified the victims as Moore’s seven-year-old daughter Eve Moore, her brother Daquan Moore, her mother Tomeeka Brown and her 35-year-old cousin Anthony Johnson.

This past Saturday, Moore was outside near her car when Halfacre walked up.

Johnson said Moore told her “[Halfacre] gave her an evil look and walked off. He came back.”

Halfacre came back a second time. And four people died as a result. Moore was wounded and a baby was missing. Halfacre took off running afterward.

Repeating what happened, Johnson said, “Malik came back in the house asking, ‘Where’s the money?.’

“They’re like, ‘What money? What are you talking about?’

Halfacre asked again before he started going through Moore’s purse.

23-year-old Daquan Moore, Jeanettrius’ brother stood up to Malik. “Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister. He stood up and said, ‘You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.’ That’s what he said and pushed Malik, and Malik pulled out the gun and just started killing everybody.

“He shot Daquan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Auntie Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little Baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming.”

Jeanettrius remembered that after that Malik took the daughter he and Moore shared and strapped her in a car seat before he reentered the house to grab a bottle of milk.

“He went back in the house, and that’s when he shot Anthony again when he was coming down the steps,” said Johnson. “When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius’ cue to run for her life, and that’s what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone’s doors.”

Moore hid on a neighbor’s porch until Indianapolis police arrived at the scene of the crime. Halfacre drove away with his daughter in the backseat.

Johnson said Halfacre told Jeanettrius “she made him kill everybody. She made him do it.”

Lorenzo Moore, another one of Jeanettrius’ family members, found the bodies in the home.

“I seen all my family members in there on the floor dead,” said Lorenzo. “I could put the picture together of how everything went down and how everybody went.”

Lorenzo said they let a monster out of prison and this is why his family is suffering.

Fox 59 reports that Halfacre was accused of shooting a man in 2017 but was released on custody a year later after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

“We always knew that he carried a gun,” Lorenzo said. “He didn’t have a job—just laying around being lazy.”

Hours after the shooting, Moore and Halfacre’s baby was found unharmed on the city’s east side. After a four-hour stand off with SWAT, Halfacre, who was hiding in an attic, came out in handcuffs.

The family is not struggling to raise the money to bury four loved ones.