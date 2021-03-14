MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new documentary now streaming for Discovery+ titled “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, supermodel Beverly Peele reveals that she was sexually assaulted by jailed fashion executive Peter Nygard, and that the “violation” resulted in the birth of her son, Trey.

Peele, who was a top model in the ’80s and early ’90s before venturing into acting, opened up in an interview with Tamron Hall about her experience. She told the talk show host that after meeting Nygard and signing a deal to work with him, he immediately violated her. She didn’t realize the extent of how that incident would affect her until she became pregnant and gave birth. Peele, who was married at the time to then-husband Jeffrey Alexander, a Black man, assumed the baby was his. When the child came out, that obviously wasn’t the case.

“It was really hard for me to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t the baby that my husband and I made. This is from this horrible, just evil person,” she said.

Because of that, Peele, who has four children overall, admitted that she wasn’t comfortable bonding with the baby, a son she named Trey, after he came into the world.

“That was heavy because — I had already talked to my son about the incident and everything and how it went down. My son and I are very close. I told him that it was hard for me to take you into my arms and things like that,” she said.

“I did not want to breastfeed, I didn’t want to let the baby’s smell get on me,” she added. “I hate saying that but it’s the truth. It’s because of what Peter Nygard did to me and because of the fact of just the way that everything went down.”

She didn’t tell Nygard that Trey was his until the child was 5, and in the early stages of Trey’s life, Peele’s ex-husband was the only father he knew.

“My son is really the reason I came forward. He’s my superhero,” she said. “He told me that it’s ok — ‘Mom, people will definitely take to your story and don’t be ashamed of it. It’s fine. I’m not ashamed,’ and all that stuff. He gave me the strength to do it and also so I can help other women know that it happens, unfortunately, to a lot of people.”

“I’m very, very thankful for him,” she said of Trey. “That’s the best thing I got out of Peter Nygard was my son.”