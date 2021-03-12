MadameNoire Featured Video

Mascara always stands as a go-to makeup item. Whether applied for a Zoom meeting, a trip to the grocery store, or a full face of glam, it’s the easiest and fastest way within your routine to give yourself a boost. That being said, with so many different varieties on the market — what makes one mascara stand out from the rest as a reliable staple?

Recently launched, No.7’s Full 360 Ultra Mascara ($10.99) aims to hit all the bases of what someone would want. It claims to strengthen your lashes with the vitamin E and shea butter in its formula, curl them with the creamy texture of organic beeswax and carnauba wax to “help lashes look longer and hold a full curl for up to 12 hours,” and provided length and volume with its hourglass-shaped brush. According to the product’s press release, the brand also claimed that “76% of women said their lashes felt more nourished after use” and “94% of women saw fuller lashes.”

When I put the mascara to the test, right off the bat I noticed that its consistency wasn’t super wet. Instead, the product almost seemed a little dried out — but in a good way where you knew it wouldn’t be too watery and runny when applying. Since I usually prefer when my mascaras get to that consistency anyways after a few uses, it was really great that No.7’s formula with this mascara already came like that fresh out of the box. After applying the product, my lashes were more defined and visible both from afar and close up. While there was a slight bit of clumping, I actually didn’t mind it because it made my lashline look fuller — the thing that was probably my favorite aspect about the mascara overall.

In terms of length — as I played around with it more — I learned that the trick was to comb the mascara through my lashes from their roots to the tips on the first layer then reapply it only on the tips in the second layer. Using it like that, I was able to achieve the appearance of some longer-looking lashes that also gave me the definition I loved.

Other good things to know about this product is that my lashes didn’t feel weighed down or have a crunchy feeling even after several coats. Remaining pretty flexible, my lashes didn’t get any flaking either on the off chance that I rubbed my eyes or played around with my lashes while the product was on. While the mascara isn’t waterproof, I personally didn’t mind that because it wasn’t too much of an inconvenience for me. Plus, it made things super easy to take off the mascara at the end of my day.

Considering the price — even though it’s not the cheapest drugstore mascara on the market, No.7’s Full 360 Ultra Mascara is a steal. If you’re interested in finding a new staple mascara, I would definitely recommend trying this one out. You can find it at Walgreens, Target, and online.