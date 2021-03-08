MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, after the killing of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker was also arrested and later charged with firing at officers who entered the couple’s home unannounced.

Thankfully, according to CBS News, a judge has permanently dismissed charges against him. He will not be charged for shooting and wounding and officer and can never be recharged for this offense.

Judge Olu Stevens granted prosecutors request to dismiss the charges.

At the time of his arrest, he was booked for assault and attempted murder after he wounded Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly.

Walker claimed that he was unaware the police were conducting a raid on his home—as they never announced themselves.

Officers entered the apartment looking for another man on March 13, 2020. Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was shot and killed during the unwarranted raid.

Last May charges against Walker were dropped without prejudice. Under the law that specification could mean that he could potentially face charges in the future. An attorney warned that Walker’s case could be presented before a grand jury a second time.

Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines told CBS News, “After the worst year of [Walker’s] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense. He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they’ve caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens.”