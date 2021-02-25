MadameNoire Featured Video

Last week, we posted a clip from an upcoming episode of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville.” In it, Ms. Wanda’s daughter, Latisha confronted fellow castmate Kimmi for speaking rudely to her mother and then sanctioning or banning her from future events because of the way she interacts with other attendees.

As you might imagine, most people don’t want to hear that their mother has been banned. It’s not a great feeling.

So Latisha confronted Kelli about the decision regarding her mother.

Now, this week, Marsau, Latisha’s husband, sits down with Ms. Wanda, his mother-in-law to discuss her behavior in public and why he understands why Kimmi might not want her in certain spaces.

As you might imagine, it didn’t go over all that well.

Take a look at a piece of the conversation and a clip from this week’s episode below.

Marsau: I said that I think that you were out of place but at the same time, Kimmi should not have been disrespectful in her greeting in the beginning. And she agreed. I don’t want people just disrespecting my mother-in-law.

Wanda: You don’t never have to worry about no one disrespecting me because I can handle me. I want you to step to the side and watch this woman work. Me and Kimmi the same age, she not disrespecting me. Kimmi is very rude and I will continue saying that.

Marsau: You might not get a chance to say it because you’re going to be sanctioned from the events.

Wanda: What is that?

Marsau: It’s like a ban.

Wanda: I’m going to be banned from Kimmi’s events because of what I said to Martell?

Marsau: It’s the behavior. You say things and me and Tisha have to deal with the outcome. Tisha, Martell, Kimmi, everyone’s upset at this situation.

Wanda: Good! I’m happy.

The conversation goes on a bit longer and escalates in intensity. Check it out in the video below.