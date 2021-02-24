Meet AT&T Black Future Maker, Gillissha Cox

Being a Black Future Maker is about more than having an idea, it’s about taking action.

AT&T Dream in Black is honoring dynamic business owners who’ve persevered against the odds to create something special for generations to come. Check out honoree Gillissha Cox’s story and find out more about her company, Kloset Kravingz, here.

Black Future Makers is hosted by DeVon Franklin and special guest, Cedric the Entertainer, and is sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black. Find out more about the program, and other honorees here.