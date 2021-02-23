MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton caused a lot of tongues to wag when she posted a picture of her sister Toni Braxton and Birdman with the word congratulations attached. Considering the two have been together since 2016 and engaged since 2018, many of us assumed that the two had finally tied the knot.

But during a recent sit down with The Morning Hustle, Tamar shared that she still doesn’t know exactly what’s happening with her sister’s relationship status. She just knows the two are still together and she wanted to celebrate that fact.

Tamar said, “I don’t know and that post had nothing to do with a marriage proposal. Listen let me tell you something, I was the loneliest I’ve ever been on Valentine’s Day and for me for Toni and Brian to have made it this far and this long and still in love is amazing to me. So that was what the congratulations was.

Toni’s type

We’ve known Brian for a long time. I was maybe about 15 or 16 when I first met him. And a lot of people don’t know, in Toni’s spare time, she wants to be Lil Kim. She wants to rap and all of that. And the part of Brian that you guys don’t know about is that he’s super sweet. He’s a kind-hearted person and he’s a family person. And she is too. So when they come together it’s the beautiful music that you see. They’re super private though so I don’t want to get in trouble.

You can watch Tamar’s full interview in the video below.