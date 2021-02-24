Boutique Noire features Latasha Wright

Black creative beauty and fashion pros make this thing called culture look good. From the clothes to the make-up to the hair it all works together to create an experience. The professionals who create the looks for themselves and others have a very important role at the intersection of Beauty, fashion and black representation. This limited edition Boutique Noire series celebrates three successful creative pros. They tell their story through looks that they curated including Black Owned & founded brands found at Nordstrom.

Boutique Noire features beauty maven Latasha Wright in this exclusive series where she shares hidden gems on the perfect makeup styles to complement any look and the inner magic it brings to her outer beauty. Check out her video below and click to see the 5 amazing looks she put together captured by photographer Jerome A Shaw.

Black Owned & Founded Brands in Latasha’s series available at Nordstrom:

Wardrobe

• Naked Wardrobe x Lori Harvey

Makeup

• EPARA FT Moisturizing Face Creme

• Uoma Beauty Say What? Foundation

• Uoma Beauty Lipstick in Angela

• Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick in Sade

• Beauty Bakerie Spray Your Grace Setting Spray

• Beauty Bakerie Setting Powder in Cassava

• Beauty Bakerie Lollipop Liners Eyeliner

• Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Palette