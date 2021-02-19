MadameNoire Featured Video

For some of us, our parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles or loved ones told us never to go anywhere we weren’t invited. For some of us it’s a hard pill to swallow. You’d like to believe your invitation got lost in the mail, it was all just a terrible oversight. But the “rule” and the saying exists for a reason.

More often than not, if people want you at their function, they will do what needs to be done in order to get you there. And if they don’t, just assume it’s for a reason.

Latisha’s mother Wanda, had to learn this lesson the hard way when she showed up at fellow cast member, Kimmi’s event unannounced.

Sadly, Kimmi was not happy to see her there and it was reflected in her demeanor.

To prevent this type of thing from happening again, Kimmi went to Latisha’s husband Marsau and told him that Wanda, his mother-in-law, would be sanctioned from any further events.

Latisha wasn’t exactly thrilled about the news. And in the upcoming episode of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” she confronts Kimmi about this rule.

Latisha: You know I felt some type of way about that too, now. So I just wanted to talk to you a little bit about that, while it’s fresh on my mind.

Kimmi: That Marsau boy, I tell you.

Latisha: I was like, we’re family. Normally, we just invited family to family events. I had no idea it was going to end the way it ended…

Latisha in confessional: At the end of the day, I’m upset that Kimmi would talk to Marsau about an issue she’s having with my mom and not me.

Kimmi: I didn’t say she wasn’t going to be sanctioned from events. However, I did say I would get to choose which events she comes to because sometimes there may be people there that she doesn’t get along with.

Latisha: I feel like when you greet someone from the beginning, that can shift the energy. Because if it was me, if I would’ve received that greeting from you, I would have been like, ‘Well, bye. I’ll leave’

Kimmi: And I would have been okay with that.

You can watch the clip from this episode in the video below.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturdays at 9/8c on OWN