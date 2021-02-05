MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we published our exclusive interview with Melody Holt in which she spoke to us about her ongoing divorce and custody proceedings with husband Martell Holt. She also responded to some of the things we saw in this season’s premiere, including Martell’s attempts to dodge responsibility for his actions, his mother holding him accountable and his threatening Melody by saying he was going to fight for full custody of the former couple’s four children.

All of this happened on the premiere episode of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville.” There is far more in store for all of the couples—whether they’re still married or not.

In a sneak clip of this weekend’s episode, Melody addresses the idea that she’s already begun dating. Naturally, Martell has his theories and is going around telling his family and friends.

See what Melody had to say in a conversation with her friend about Martell threatening full custody and questioning Melody about her dating history.

Destiny: He feels like you were cheating on him, he made that comment.

Melody: Girl, I’m so tired of hearing Martell talk about I was cheating on him. So I left in April. I moved out in April. Whoever I’m talking to at this point, shouldn’t matter. We’re done. What did you think was going to happen? I’m a whole meal. Forget a side dish, a snack, or any of that. I’m an entrée.

Melody in the confessional: Why is Martell so concerned about who I’m talking to anyway? For five years you have shown me that I am not the priority in your life. Don’t get mad when someone else wants to make me their priority.

You can watch the clip from the upcoming episode below.

“Love and Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, February 6 at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.