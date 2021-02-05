MadameNoire Featured Video

Coming up on their 13th wedding anniversary later this year, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict recently shared what major key they suspect has helped their union stay healthy since they tied the knot back in 2008.

While on People the TV Show!, Mowry and Hardrict said that for them, not subscribing to traditional gender roles in their marriage, or generally within their home, has really made a difference.

“A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?’ Mowry said to the show’s host. Breaking down her and Hardrict’s secret to success she continued, “If I’m being really honest with you — and we’ve been doing this for years — we don’t focus on specific gender roles.”

Explaining her idea of what gender roles are, Mowry continued, “meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing.” When it comes to what the couple thinks is a better approach to married life, the actress said, “It’s a team effort at our house.”

Hardrict also added in his two cents about not having gendered responsibilities or expectations in their household. Echoing his wife, he said it’s not just a practice the two implement in their marriage, but it’s something they actively try to instill in their kids, son Cree, 9, and their daughter Cairo, 2.

“We’ve got a loving household,” Hardrict began. “We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house, that can bleed over into the world and that’s what makes the world a better place.”

Last October Mowry offered even more insight on what helps her and Hardrict have a healthy marriage. As she shared, because juggling work life with family time and parenting can be so consuming, she chooses to schedule a time for sex with her husband in order to make sure her intimacy with Hardrict doesn’t get “neglected in any kind of way.”

Mowry and Hardrict seem to love sharing their tips when it comes to being married and having a happy family life. Hopefully, everything they’ve learned so far will continue bringing them success for many more years to come.