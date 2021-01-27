MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent interview with TooFab, Da Brat opened up about the rocky start to her relationship with the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes. According to the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star, even though she and Left Eye ran in the same circles and were both managed by Jermaine Dupri in the ’90s, the two rappers just didn’t seem to get along at first, but not because Da Brat didn’t want them to.

“Oh man,” Da Brat began. “Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Jermaine Dupri’s] first artist and they used to — they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point. Like I think when I came along — I don’t think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn’t the case, but she wasn’t too fond of me.”

Detailing how she internalized the contentious relationship she had with the TLC rapper, Da Brat shared how painful it was to deal with Left Eye not initially hitting it off with her.

“But I loved Left Eye, and it just broke my heart when she didn’t love me,” the rapper said.

By 1997, the stars recorded their parts for the “Ladies’ Night (Not Tonight)” remix separately, which also included Lil’ Kim, Angie Martinez, and Missy Elliott. Despite icy beginnings, Da Brat said that having everyone together for the music video, including Left Eye, was a great time.

“We recorded it separately in our own separate spaces,” Da Brat explained. “I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupri’s studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers.”

“We were all like with one accord and just enjoyed it — this big luau, like party,” she added. “It was nice.”