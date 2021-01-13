MadameNoire Featured Video

I’ve learned in life that you can’t always be impressed by people’s outward declarations of their spiritual lives. People can be deceiving, leading heinous and evil lives behind closed doors.

Such was the case for religious film writer and producer Tim Gautier.

Gautier, known for his work as writer and producer of the 2003 film Fight For Glory and the 2016 film Eternal Salvation, is embroiled in a personal hell of his own creation.

According to PEOPLE, Gautier has been arrested in the murder of his wife and producing partner Gina Gautier.

Gautier, 55, was arrested for one count of murder on Monday in Ventura County and is set to appear in court today, Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Authorities claim Gina was shot on Monday around 7 am during a domestic dispute in an apartment in Thousand Oaks, California.

She was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Tim was arrested at the scene, where a handgun was found.

According to her IMDB page, Gina Gautier, 57, is listed as a producer on her husband’s two films.

Gautier is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility.