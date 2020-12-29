Siohvaughn Funches-Wade Reunited With Her Children For Christmas

If you’ve followed Dwyane Wade’s off-court life for the past decade, then you may remember that he and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, had one of the messiest divorces on record. Not only did the two fight over finances and who should get what as they dissolved their union, there was a nasty child custody battle.

Ultimately, Wade was awarded full custody of the two children he shared with Funches (Zaire and Zaya.) And, while we are not privy to the details of the most personal aspects of their lives, it didn’t seem that Funches got to see her children all that often.

But apparently, things changed this past Christmas.

The author shared pictures of herself with Zaire and Zaya Wade.

She captioned the photos:

“All I wanted for Christmas…thank you Lord Jesus…You always come through for us!”

In the months since Dwyane Wade and his current wife Gabrielle Union have shared Zaya’s gender identity, people have had questions about what Siohvaughn might think or feel about the way Zaya has chosen to identity and how Dwyane and Gabrielle have decided to speak about trans children in the public eye.

We may never know the full answer to that, from the looks of these pictures, she seems to be in support of both of her children.

And we love to see it.

Zaire also documented this moment on his Instagram page.

You can see in the comment section, Dwyane and baby sis Kaavia supported the reunion as well.

This is a far cry from where the former couple first began with one another, when Funches was accused of child abduction for failing to return the children to Wade at the pre-determined time. Recently, in the ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected Wade spoke about the difficulties in the custody battle.

“I’m having a hard time having a relationship with my kids, seeing my kids. A lot of times she would not bring them out and I would have to get the police involved to find her,” he said. “It became ugly and nasty. My emotions were all over the place because on one hand, you want to celebrate a victory, but on the other end, no one wins. There’s no winner in a custody battle.”

I’m happy to see that this family has been able to arrive at a better place with one another. Hopefully, it’s a sign of more good things to come for all of them. ­­­