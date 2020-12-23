Viola Davis And Her Husband Bathe Together Twice A Day

Viola Davis and her husband just can’t get enough “together time” after 17 years of marriage. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress has revealed that they take their twice-daily baths as a couple.

Most people in relationships have their own methods of keeping the fire burning and while candlelit baths are on the list, it certainly isn’t an everyday occurrence. Nonetheless, Davis, 55, and her husband Julius Tennon, 66, have established their time in the tub as moments spent relationship building — talking about their day and applying face masks. “We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night ’cause we get in the tub together. And we soak in the tub and we talk,” she told People magazine. “Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!”

While this may sound like too much time together to some of us, you have to keep in mind that we’re talking about a super busy and uber successful couple — they have to use whatever free moments they have or run the risk of the relationship losing its shine. Not to mention, the two also have a 10-year-old daughter, Genesis, to raise. Something as simple as soaking together is actually a “date” if you and your significant other are both booked and busy.

Either way, Davis and Tennon sound like they’re on great terms, both in and out of the bathwater. “I think that, that’s what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it’s exciting. You have to get back to the everyday – the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it’s something that I think really works with me and my husband.”

The pair met by pure happenstance. Tennon overheard Davis complain to a friend about being lonely while she was new to LA years ago and he gave her his card. She waited weeks before finally calling and they’ve been together since. Davis and Tennon, a fellow actor at the time, got married in 2003 and in 2011, they adopted their daughter. In 2016, they renewed their vows putting their love for each other and their family above all else.