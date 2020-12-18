MadameNoire Featured Video

For years we didn’t exactly know why we had been seeing less and less of Lark Voorhies, best known for her role as Lisa Turtle on the hit sitcom, “Saved By The Bell.”

It wasn’t until she appeared on Dr. Oz and discussed her schizoaffective thought disorder diagnosis that we began to have a bit more understanding about what she had been experiencing all those years.

Schizoaffective thought disorder is often mistaken for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

During the chat with Dr. Oz, Voorhies shared that she was hurt to learn that she had not been invited to participate in the series reboot.

Luckily, the powers that be reconsidered and we reported that Voorhies would indeed make a cameo in the series.

Recently, Voorhies and her mother Tricia returned to the Dr. Oz show with an update. Voorhies shared that it was her appearance on that show that convinced the folks behind the reboot that she had the right to be included this go-’round.

During the interview, Voorhies read Dr. Oz the note she sent him and his producers, thanking them for the opportunity to appear on the show and share her story.

“I have you to thank for the wonderful exposure on your show that contributed to the ‘SBTB’ producers rethinking my value to the production,” she wrote. “It’s always so good to be understood and be able to come home! Yes, ‘SBTB’ is home to me.”

Voorhies’ mother, Tricia said she’s happy to see that her daughter has made so much progress since she appeared on Dr. Oz in February and she’s thrilled to know that her daughter is doing what she is meant to do–acting.

“This is something that she’s been wanting to do and she’s meant to do this, this is what she knows to do,” said Tricia. “It’s a lovely environment at ‘Saved by the Bell’ with the crew, the cast and crew. Everyone gets along, got along really well. It gives her focus, it gives her purpose, it helps her to feel positive about herself and it gives direction in her life that otherwise she wouldn’t have.”

Of her experience filming the reboot, Voorhies said, ““It was a very exciting,” she said of filming her cameo on the show. “I received a call from Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jessie. She sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And we had a great time shooting it.”