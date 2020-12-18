MadameNoire Featured Video

One thing I really appreciate about “Iyanla Fix My Life” is that, from the outside looking in, there seems to be no distinction or prioritization from the celebrities Iyanla Vanzant works with and the everyday people who are mostly unknown to the world.

In fact, it’s often the episodes with the people we’ve never seen before that are most authentic and empowering because those folks don’t have to do the additional work of shedding their public personas.

For the season finale of the show, Iyanla meets with a family whose dysfunction is layered and has trickled down from the father, to his children and is even affecting the dynamic the siblings have with one another.

The problems with this family began years ago but they all came to a head when Marc, the father, learned that one of his daughters posted a video of him ranting about being the sole provider in his household.

The video went viral and unleashed resentment, animosity, and even jealousy between Marc, his wife, and his eight children.

The entire family is behaving dysfunctionally and Marc is there to see if it’s not too late to repair everything.

In the advanced clips from this weekend’s show, Marc daughters show that the communication between sisters has broken down so much to the point that the women are turning to violence.

Iyanla: How are you doing?

Shenee: I mean I was fine when I got here. It was the little ride going back to the hotel. And me and my sister Ashley. I was about to knock her damn head off.

Iyanla: Are you the elder?

Shenee: Yes.

Iyanla: Oh bad behavior. You can’t threaten the youngins with violence, threatening to knock their head off.

Shenee: I was sitting there and I was quiet but it’s only so many times you can poke, and poke, and poke, and poke. And you just want me to sit there.

Iyanla: Did you make the request? I feel like you’re poking. Stop poking?

Shenee: Yeah my request was shut the f up.

Iyanla: You are the elder. You don’t tell the junior shut the f up!

Shenee and her sister Genee: She was coming for people.

Shenee: She was hitting below the belt.

Genee: We were going to jump her.

Their sisters Jayden, 18, and Ashley, 32, enter the room. Ashley is the one who the Shenee and Genee have problems with. Iyanla asks Ashley if she was coming for Shenee.

Ashley: I don’t know. I just popped off.

Iyanla: What happened Miss Ashley.

Ashley: I feel like they always feel like it’s about them.

Genee: It is.

Ashley: Whenever they talk, they want you to listen to them. But when you talk…

Shenee: You don’t say anything worth listening to.

Iyanla: This is not appropriate elder behavior.

Ashley: It’s okay they’re popping off for the cameras. They don’t even like each other.

Genee: And if you say that one more time, I’m gon slap you’re a$$.

Ashley and Genee stand up and move closer toward one another until they’re in each other’s faces.

Ashley: Genee, you know you can’t f*ck with me. (To Shenee) And you can’t f*ck with me either. I’ll beat both of you’re a$$es.

Iyanla intervenes and removes Ashley from the room before a fight breaks out.

Take a look at how it went down in the video below.

“Iyanla Fix My Life” airs Saturday, December 19 (9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET) on OWN.