When Angela Richardson had her first thought about creating a non-toxic line of household cleaning products, it was when she came to the realization that there truly weren’t many eco-friendly household products, despite what brands might say.

“I knew in my heart that cleaners could be non-toxic and effectively clean,” she told us over email.

Richardson had already been making natural and organic skin care products, so she had done her research to figure out what ingredients could best make up items that would come into contact with the skin. With that in mind, it wasn’t a difficult jump for her to do the same research in regards to formulating cleaning products that are actually natural and…well, clean.

“Once I realized how greenwashing tricks consumers into believing eco-friendly packaging means eco-friendly products, I began deep research into non-toxic ingredients that I could use in my product line,” she said. “I wanted to ensure that all communities would have access to truly green products that sustain wellness while also protecting the environment.”

And that was how her line, PUR Home began. Founded in 2017, Richardson’s non-toxic line of products, from detergents and dish soap to scrub cleansers and multipurpose disinfectants, has been selling fast. It’s also been getting attention and major support. This year, PUR Home was awarded a grant from Beyoncé’s charitable organization, BeyGOOD, and its Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. It also was part of American Express and IFundWomen of Color‘s 100 for 100 program, making Richardson one of 100 Black women entrepreneurs to receive $25,000 and access to necessary business resources.

She told us the recognition is an honor, but the “joy” comes in being a Black woman in the home cleaning business and using housekeeping traditions we’re all familiar with as people of color to make healthy products our community can benefit from.

“PUR Home exists to help ensure natural, sustainable products are available and accessible,” she said, “especially for POC who are consistently targeted by companies with unsafe products containing harmful chemicals.”

PUR products, ranging from $8-43, are plant-based, dye-free, fragrance-free, bio-degradable, and as an extra bonus, never tested on animals. They also purposely come in light and lovely scents, including rosemary citrus, lavender and mint.

“I did not want people to associate PUR Home products with the chemical smell that is so common with average cleaners,” she said. “We see this as a main differentiator in our products.”

That differentiation is what has drawn a loyal customer base, enough people that despite necessary adjustments and changes due to demands and vendor shutdowns in the pandemic, the brand has been able to do well. With the grants received, PUR Home will continue to grow, including being sold on new platforms outside of just the website. Richardson believes that as it does grow, its impact will be even greater.

“The purpose of PUR Home is to provide non-toxic household cleaners, laundry detergent and other organic products by providing access and simplifying organic housekeeping. We believe this will encourage all communities to participate in sustainable living,” she said. “Our goal is to help ‘change the way you think about clean’ with safe and effective products.”

“We’d love to see PUR Home accessible to everyone via retail outlets, Amazon and our online store,” she added. “We want to be a household staple.”

Products can be purchased directly at pur-home.com.