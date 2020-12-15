MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re one of the millions of people who’ve fallen back in love with “Sister, Sister,” now that it’s streaming on Netflix, then you know the show really holds up. The cast delivered and you just might find yourself laughing just as hard as you did when the show was on the air in the nineties.

And there’s no question that one of the reasons the show was such a success was because Jackée Harry lent her comedic talents and timing to the ensemble cast.

But recently, in an interview with ET, Harry revealed that she almost didn’t take the role of the forever fashionable Lisa Landry.

“I had to test for it. I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to be a mom, I didn’t. I said, ‘That’s the end of my career,’ because in those days…it was like, your career is over, which is true back in the day. But I never thought people would like it.”

But as the show progressed and the cast fell into a groove with one another, she learned to enjoy playing the part of a mother and eventually embodying the role in real life as well.

“[A]s we started doing it, I got very comfortable with it, and now I can be a grandmother, whatever, you have to transition,” she said. “You can’t just say, ‘I’ll do it because I’m an actor,’ and then go home and be like, ‘I don’t want to be a grandmother.’ But I’m a grandma now, and I’m loving that in real life.”

For years now, Tia and Tamera Mowry have been talking about the possibility of a reboot. And while it has continuously gotten shelved, perhaps studio executives will be more willing to bet on this reboot since the original has been so successful on Netflix.

Harry said in the ideas that are being tossed around, Tia and Tamera would be raising children of their own.

“They’re both so vibrant and I love them dearly, we’re very close. I don’t want to do something old,” she said.