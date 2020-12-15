MadameNoire Featured Video

A couple of weeks ago, we shared that Karen and Miles, the couple that kept us guessing during the latest season of “Married At First Sight,” launched their own YouTube channel to share their experiences on the show—with an unedited, unfiltered lens.

For their first video, they answered the public’s most pressing questions. Check out some of the highlights along with the full video below.

Favorite moment from wedding day

Karen: When they played “International Players Anthem.” I put it on my list and I told my friends if he don’t fool with this song then he not cool. And then when the song played, both you and I started singing to it. We actually had a short little video. And I thought, ‘Oh, he’s cool.’

Miles: This is something they don’t know about yet but remember your wedding gift? That song was on the playlist.

Karen: So Miles made a wedding playlist for me and it took you through emotions. It was really sweet. He put “International Players Anthem” on the playlist. And as the bride I had to write down songs I wanted to hear at the wedding. And “International Players Anthem” was on my list. You actually had a ton of songs on your playlist that were on my list. Even the bounce songs.

Is physical touch/intimacy still hard for Karen or is it easier because you all know each other better?

Miles: Laughs

Karen: It’s so hard for me y’all.

Miles: What? What’s hard?

Karen: It’s hard. Like I don’t think I can touch him… Y’all it’s been almost a year.

Miles: And this one does not get out of my face. Does not get out my face.

Karen: I get on his nerves. He’s cute though.

Miles: I’m glad that we’re in a place to clear this up. Because I get all the comments like, ‘Oh my gosh Miles. Why would you stay with somebody who wouldn’t touch you?’ My needs are met we’re good.

Karen: Eyeroll.

Miles: Alright cool let it go. It’s over with.

Have y’all had sex yet?

Karen: You would pull that one.

Miles: No.

Karen: Unn nmm

Miles: I plan on being abstinent for the rest of my life. Next question.

In case you don’t plan on watching the video, Miles and Karen’s looks let us know that was severe sarcasm.

How did you feel watching the show back?

Karen: It sucked watching the show back. So I stopped. I think I watched—did you watch more than me?

Miles: Maybe. Maybe one episode.

Karen: I watched about three episodes and then stopped watching. Maybe two.

Miles: I don’t think you got that far. We watched wedding, before the wedding and the honeymoon.

Karen: And that was it. It wasn’t a great a experience. Do not recommend.

Miles: Watching the show back…Personally, I feel like that was the hardest part. Going through it, we had difficult moments for sure, right. Overall, our experience—we were always cool. We were always good. It was a matter of figuring out if we were going to stay married. Marriage is a big deal for both of us. The hardest part was, not only watching it back. Not only are you watching yourself on tv. You’re watching it as other people are watching it and critiquing things that weren’t a big deal to me in the moment. I remember there was a scene that happened. You said something in that scene and we were in person watching it and I was like, ‘You felt like that?’ And you were like, ‘No, I didn’t feel like that.’ I was getting angry at you over something I was looking at on tv. So I feel like that was a big moment for us when the show was going on and we had to be in the house. We knew the world was watching it but we didn’t want to watch it because people were saying mean things, tough stuff. And so I think that really sucked. I’m glad it’s over with and I’m glad we’re able to do this because it was a really, really hard time.

What were things like once the cameras were gone?

Karen: When the cameras were gone everything got easier. Literally everything.

Miles: It’s crazy that we got on the show and then realized, it’s going to be so easy with no cameras.

Karen: I legit ripped the camera that was in our apartment off the wall. I was like ‘Yes Lord, I’m done.’

Miles: Of the two of us, we know that cameras were tougher for you. And because we were in a position where the cameras are gone and things are smoother, I didn’t feel that sense of like being concerned about our relationship because I knew what was happening when we weren’t on camera. Cameras are not easy for anybody. Once we realized the connection that we had, at the end of the day we were going to be fine if cameras weren’t present.

Karen: Even before the cameras went away I feel like things were kind of settling. We’re really starting to get into our rhythm and our groove. But when the cameras went away that was just the icing on top. We’re fully free. We have a clear understanding of each other, our relationship. Now, we’re focusing on us.

Karen, have you changed your last name to Williams yet?

Karen: Honestly, I feel like we’ve been running so much I have not stopped to think about it but I do want to change my last name eventually. I want to hyphenate it though. Me and my sister and the only girls so I feel like I want to keep Landry but get Williams. Because you know it’s Mrs. Williams.

Miles, in what ways has Karen been able to support your depression?

Miles: Good question. I think one of things I want to say before I dive into this.

Karen: Ima drink my wine.

Miles: I’ve said it in articles so I don’t mind saying it like this. It’s unfortunate the way that the conversation about my mental health journey was diverted to a different discussion around masculinity and mental health. I think it really upset me on numerous levels. But one of the main reasons was because I remember how supported you made me feel when I opened up to you about depression. It really bothered me that that was the conversation rather than the moment that we shared around that. And I know that from my journey, it’s taken a long time for me to be comfortable talking about it. So I was really proud of myself in the moment to be able to say that on national tv. So I wish that what was taken from that moment was how big of a moment that was for me and for us.

I think you’re very good at supporting me when I’m struggling. You’ve seen those days. I think a good job of communicating that to you. Like, ‘It’s a tough day. It has nothing to do with you.’ I’m just going to chill or do my own thing. And I think you do a really good job of asking me what I need without pushing me. ‘Do you want me to be near you? Do you not want me to be near you? Do you want your space?’ I think we do that in general but especially when I’m having a tougher day.

Karen: I think asking questions. I don’t think I do anything different. I just try and show you kindness and ask questions. How are you feeling? Is there anything I can do to help?

Miles: I think you also created a space, not just our home. But a space where I can say, ‘I don’t want you to do anything right now.’ And you’re just like, ‘Cool. Bet.’ You do a good job of that and I appreciate you for that. Ultimately, both of us, in terms of our mental health, have had tough days. And I’m grateful we’re in this position now where we have this platform where we can speak on that and communicate on that. And not shy away from that.

Karen: I struggle with a lot of anxiety and with the show. It made it worse.

Miles: Like it would for anybody.

Karen: We’re real people. We have so many layers. People are like onions at the end of the day. It’s not black and white. You all know what you see but don’t ever think that you know all of our layers because you don’t. And I mean that from good or bad. For me, when I’m anxious, in that moment I want what I want. It’s like, ‘Nope. I want to go meditate right now.’ ‘I want to crawl into a ball.’ ‘I want to vent right now.’

Miles: And I think we both came into this relationship with enough awareness of ourselves to be able to communicate that to each other.