MadameNoire Featured Video

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, most recognized for his memorable role as “Deebo” in Friday and its sequel, Next Friday, has passed away.

According to TMZ, first responders arrived at the 62-year-old actor’s apartment in Marina Del Rey a little before 3:00 pm PST on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about a male who was unconscious. Sadly, he was not transported to a nearby hospital because he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of 5:30 pm, a coroner was still at Lister’s home.

News of the actor’s passing was also confirmed to Variety by his manager, Cindy Cowan. According to Cowan, Lister had displayed symptoms of COVID-19 several days before his passing. She adds that he was actually in the middle of working on a project and had to cease filming after falling ill.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” Cowan said. “We’re all devastated.”

Though the Compton-born actor is most known for his role as “Deebo,” his resume is extensive. Lister’s acting career dates back to the 1980s. He wrestled against Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation. He also starred in The Dark Knight Jackie Brown, The Players Club, and Zootopia. Lister became a Christian in the 90s and has appeared in a host of Christian films.

Celebrities and fans have already begun to take to social media to express grief and pay their respects to the actor.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh,” Ice Cube tweeted Thursday. “Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

We send our condolences to Lister’s family during this time.