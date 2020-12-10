MadameNoire Featured Video

We know that in virtually every industry, Black women are underpaid and undervalued. But we often assume that once someone is famous and has built a name for themselves, they no longer face this type of discrimination. Sadly, that’s not the case.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has enjoyed what appeared to be meteoric success in the last few years. She’s starred in Blockbuster comedies, hosted award shows, filmed specials for premium channels and has even stepped in to take over hosting dues for Ellen DeGeneres on more than a few occasions.

She’s got it.

Still, Haddish found herself being disrespected.

According to Variety, Haddish was asked to host a three-hour Grammy’s pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

Haddish shared that she declined the offer once she realized the Recording Academy had no intention in paying her for her work.

In addition to hosting the live-streamed telecast, Haddish said they also wanted her to cover the costs of her own hair, makeup and wardrobe.

Haddish told Variety, “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish has received two Grammy nominations, one for the reading of her biography The Last Black Unicorn and the second this year for best comedy album for her Netflix special Black Mitzvah.

A representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that the premiere ceremony is not a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy, a not-for-profit organization. Typically, all hosts, presenters and performers perform for free.

The representative also said Haddish’s decision to decline the offer would have no affect on future nominations for her work.

Haddish said, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay.’”

She continued, “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

It might be time for CBS and the Recording Academy to rethink their strategy in terms of compensation for hosts—even if the organization is not making any money.