Celebrities lead extravagant lifestyles that the average person will never experience in their lifetime. Not only do they have fame, but they also possess a level of wealth that provides them access to the finer things. And if we’re being completely honest, it’s one of the primary reasons that we follow them on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat and even watch them on reality shows— to get a glimpse at how the other side lives and in some ways, to live vicariously through them. However, having insight into the lifestyles of the rich and famous on these digital platforms also has a downside — particularly when celebrities blantantly and distastefully flaunt their wealth to their poorer fans in tone-deaf social media posts.

The most recent example of this is Cardi B. Sunday night, the “WAP” rapper sent a tweet asking fans if she should spent $88,000 on a new purse.

“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting,” she wrote.

Under normal circumstances, publically asking a question of that nature would garner a few raised eyebrows because it’s a less-than-tactful thing to do. However, to publicly pose such a question amidst an ongoing global pandemic that has caused unemployment rates to skyrocket and families to go without essentials made the comment particularly difficult to stomach.

Naturally, the tweet did not sit well with followers and they did not hold back their criticism. Many suggested that she donate the money to charity instead. Cardi responded by telling fans that she has already donated approximately $2 million to charity and told fans that she was willing to match their donations to any charity of their choosing.

“Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too,” she wrote. “I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well. LETS START NOW!”

While some fans offered receipts for their donations, which Cardi matched, and even shared stories of how they have benefited in the past from Cardi’s charitable giving, others pointed out the irony that she was asking less fortunate fans to donate after being called out.

While Cardi may have caught the brunt of the backlash in that moment, the negative responses to her tweet was likely a build-up of frustration with the bragadocious nature of celebrity culture.