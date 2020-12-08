MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B singer Joann “Ann Marie” Slater has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a man inside of a Georgia hotel room.

According to CBS 46, police responded to a shots fired call on December 1. When they arrived at the Buckhead hotel, they found a 24-year-old man, later identified as Jonathan Wright by TMZ, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Wright was responsive at the time and able to respond to their questions.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was most recently listed in critical condition. Slater was also at the scene when police arrived and according to the police report, she was wearing a white bathrobe and screaming hysterically, asking if Wright was okay or if he had died. Slater also told officers that she and the victim had grown up together and were visiting from Chicago, adding that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

Two shell casings were found in the room along with two projectiles. Officers also found a bullet hole in the door jam as well as in the cabinet. Slater was taken into custody and booked at the Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When news of Slater’s arrest hit the internet Monday, it caused a bit of confusion as some believed reports were suggesting that early 2000’s singer Amerie had been arrested. However, the confusion quickly resolved. Slater is most-known for her single “Secret,” which was released in 2018 and peaked at number twenty-two on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019. Throughout her career, she has released three albums: Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and one EP, Misunderstood.