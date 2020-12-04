Madamenoire Featured Video

The Braxton sisters are set to take a trip together. But after Trina’s wedding, it’s clear that Traci has some unresolved issues when it comes to her sisters. In an upcoming episode of “Braxton Family Values,” Towanda meets up with Traci to discuss what happened at the wedding and how the sister can move forward in their relationship with one another.

Check out how the scene plays out in the excerpt and video below.

Towanda in confessional: I hadn’t seen Traci since Trina’s wedding.

Traci in confessional: I’m so nervous. I’m shaking like booty meat.

Towanda to Traci: Who have you spoken to since the wedding?

Traci to Towanda: I haven’t talked to anybody. Until I get what I need—boundaries.

Later in a conversation with Trina, Traci says that she heard some things come out of her family’s mouth that should have never been said. And as a result, she wants them to leave her alone.

Some people in the comment section underneath the video asked that Traci make up her mind about the ways in which she was going to handle her sisters. Does she want them to chase after her to repair their relationship or does she want to be left alone and return to them when she sees fit?

Either way, the sisters have somethings to discuss and figure out. You can watch the clip from this episode in the video below.