Rihanna’s long-wear hybrid highlighters set a new standard for glowing up. Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters have a cream-powder texture that’s super smooth and creamy, while shimmer pigments range from subtle to “you see me” in shades of pinks, purples, blues, and golds. Perfect for day or night, whichever duo you choose is sure to perfectly light up your cheeks, nose, and chin.