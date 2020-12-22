Best Brow Product: Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

Waterproof. long-wearing. highly pigmented — whether you like your brows natural and subdued or strong and defined, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ buildable DIPBROW Pomade delivers.

Available in 11 different shades of brown that also match skin undertones, there’s sure to be a pomade for every complexion. A little goes a long way with this pigmented product that, when applied with an angled brow brush, allows for precise application. Once you’ve crafted your brows to your desire, there’s no need to worry about product running or accidentally touching your face, this pomade isn’t going anywhere.